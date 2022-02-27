STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four members of a family drown in Bharathapuzha river

Published: 27th February 2022 07:00 AM

Ajith Kumar, Vijitha, Aryananda  and Ashwananda

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Four members of a family drowned in Bharathapuzha near Lakkidi bridge on Saturday. The deceased are Ajith Kumar, 38, Palappuram, his wife Vijitha, 34, and her children Aryananda, 14, and Ashwananda, 6. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide as they have recovered a note from their home.

Ajith’s brother Anil Kumar informed the police after he could not find the family members at home. Ajith is accused of the killing of his uncle in Thrissur in 2012. In the suicide note, Ajith said he was taking the extreme step as he was fed up with his life due to case proceedings, police said.Aryananda and Ashwananda are Vijitha’s children from her first marriage. Ajith and Vijitha have been staying together for the past two years.

Ottappalam circle inspector V Baburaj said police contacted Ajith’s relatives after the man-missing case was reported. They informed police that Ajith had told them that he would end his life jumping into the river. Based on this information, police searched the river bank. Police launched the search for bodies in the river after finding slippers, masks, and mobile phones on the bank. Baburaj said Ajith and Vijitha had tied their hands together. 

