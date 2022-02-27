STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LSG dept looking for new software to provide online services

The LSGD department’s plan is to introduce an integrated e-governance system for all local bodies both urban and panchayats.

Published: 27th February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fed up with repeated glitches and pouring complaints from citizens, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) is gearing up to replace the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS) with a more advanced and user-friendly software. The ILGMS was launched in 2020 to offer various services from local bodies online for citizens. According to official sources, the decision to introduce the new software was taken because ILGMS was found to be inefficient and was not handy to use for customers and officials. 

As part of streamlining the online services, LSGD has constituted a local self-government e-governance committee, e-governance consortium and project implementation unit for launching the software at local bodies across state. Currently, ILGMS is being used by 303 grama panchayats in the state. The state government is planning to deploy the new software that would offer various services online without having to visit the offices, within six months. The newly formed project implementation unit will be headed by retired IAS officer Santhosh Babu who is also the chief mission director of Information Kerala Mission. 

According to sources, the LSGD is planning to migrate the entire grama panchayats in the state to the ILGMS platform by March end and later integrate it to the new software which is being planned as an integrated platform for local bodies across state. “We encountered issues with the server capacity as the online traffic was more. We have decided to develop a new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software which can be implemented at all local bodies within six months,” said a source.  

The LSGD department’s plan is to introduce an integrated e-governance system for all local bodies both urban and panchayats. “Currently, ILGMS has only three online modules which offer services including basic file flow, financial module, marriage, death and birth module.We need a more efficient version which is workable for urban local bodies,” said the source. The project is being implemented by IKM using its Plan fund. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp