Re 1 notes, matching DoBs of 140 MLAs -- Kerala man and his unique hobby

Aravind Kumar Pai, a teacher from Cherthala, has collected Re 1 notes with serial numbers similar to the dates of birth of MLAs, reports  Biju E Paul

Published: 27th February 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: 36-year-old Arvind Kumar Pai, a teacher with the Government Lower Primary School in Cherthala, has an interesting hobby. He has collected Re 1 notes with serial numbers similar to the dates of birth of the current members of the Kerala assembly. He has now set a record in the collection of such notes, with more than 1 lakh of them, receiving an entry in the Limca Book of Records. He also has more than 2.5 lakh stamps collected from across the globe.

According to Arvind, his passion to collect stamps started from his schooldays. “Later, I became interested in collecting Re 1 notes. They were collected mainly from Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi,” he says. “After the second LDF government came into power, I thought of collecting notes with serial numbers similar to the dates of birth of our MLAs. It took me around five months to collect those notes. While I had around 100 notes with such serial numbers already in my collection, the remaining were collected from Mumbai and Delhi,” Arvind says. 

He says the RBI had stopped the printing of Re 1 notes in 1994 but it resumed in 2015. “The reprinting was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I collected the first note from RBI in Kerala the same year. Later, I came into contact with RBI officials and they gave me currency notes from its counter at the Kochi office,” Arvind recalled.The India Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records too have recognised his collection. 

