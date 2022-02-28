STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Development projects finished in 29 Kerala colleges, to be inaugurated on Feb 28

A total of 122 institutions have been included in the second phase of development projects that are aimed at bettering academic and infrastructure facilities in higher educational institutions.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Projects completed under the second phase of the work to develop the academic and infrastructure facilities in higher educational institutions will be inaugurated during the second 100-day programme of the LDF government, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.

The second phase projects worth Rs 374 crore will focus on raising standards of research, improving excellence of autonomous colleges, starting of new model colleges and increasing the infrastructure of colleges, the minister told reporters.  

The highlight of the second phase is the inclusion of aided colleges along with government colleges. A total of 122 institutions have been included in the second phase of development projects. Works in 29 colleges have been completed and will be inaugurated in the respective districts from February 28.  The development projects are being implemented through the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.

