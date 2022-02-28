Kerala HC criticises hoardings, banners on footpaths of Kochi city for CPM state conference

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed concern at flags, banners, festoons, and hoardings placed across Kochi city including on the footpaths in connection with the CPM state party conference, violating the orders of the court and the road safety authority.

"Nobody is taking action against the illegal activities. Are we living in a state of fear? What rule of law are we talking about? The law should apply to everybody. Those in power and those who are not in power. And those in power should have more responsibility. There can only be one law for every citizen which will be binding on every one of us including political parties," observed the court.

The Kochi corporation should produce any order or permission that has been granted to any political parties to put up the installations and also the undertaking is given by them to remove the same, held the court.

"Merely because a political party or a powerful entity intends to celebrate their conference, the lives of citizens cannot be endangered," observed the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when a batch of petitions including a suo moto case taken in 2018 against flex board menace came up for hearing.

The entire city is full of flags. If I criticise an action, I would be portrayed as a person belonging to another party. I am the voice of the citizen who is scared of speaking against illegality. Is this the rule of law we are talking about? There can't be two laws -- one for the ordinary citizen and the other for the political parties. I am not against the political parties, but they are bound to follow the orders. We are surviving because of the political system. If the political party can do anything in violation of the law, how can the government fine drivers, pillion riders for not using helmets, and impose fines for not keeping pollution test certificates?" observed the court.

Counsel for the Kochi corporation submitted that it has permitted the political parties to put up certain installations without violation of the law. One of the conditions in the order was that all such installations will be removed after the conclusion of the state conference.

Despite the various orders of the court, the situation has not improved. The government informed the court that any installations, including flags and banners installed in violation of the order of the Kerala road safety authority, were liable to be removed.

The court asked if the corporation would conduct an audit of the boards and produce the number of illegal flags, banners, posters, etc, as of today. Whether the number of unauthorised flags and posters will be more than 1000? Then the counsel for the Kochi corporation submitted that it may be more than 1000. To which the court asked what the duty of the secretary was? If the secretary cannot function as per law, ask him to step down. Nobody is asking him to continue. The corporation counsel submitted that it is also facing so many difficulties in implementing the order. Recently a leader of a prominent political party died in Kochi and the sympathizers had put up so many flex boards. Many boards are still existing in public places. Hence, the counsel sought more time to implement the order in its letter and spirit.

The court said that there can't be two laws. What's the situation now in the city? Then the amicus curiae submitted that a large number of flags and posters of the ruling party as part of its state conference were placed in the city including on the road, footpaths, pedestrian rails, traffic islands, and center medians in connection with the state conference. The court directed the secretaries of Kochi corporation and Maradu and Kalamassery municipalities to file a statement before the court showing the number of illegal boards, flags, banners, and such other installations which are presently occupied in a public place. The statements also contain the numbers of the flags, hoardings, and other installations put up in violation of the road safety authority.

The court observed that this is a concerted effort to derail the movement to remove illegal flags and flex boards from public places. "All because ordinary citizens have no voice. Very tragic. Do we have to wait for the death of an unfortunate citizen to take action? These installations can cause severe consequences including accidents both to motorists and pedestrians," said the court.

Who will take action against those who put up the boards, flags, and posters illegally? The corporation is liable to take action, said the counsel for Kochi corporation.