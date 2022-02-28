Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claims total unity in Kerala CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Factionalism within CPM in Kerala has been wiped out, and the state conference that begins on Tuesday in Kochi is being held in the backdrop of complete unity with all its wings working in unison under the central leadership, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Sunday.

Briefing reporters here, Kodiyeri said the meeting is also important as it will discuss two reports -- the working report and the vision document for the creation of a new Kerala (Nava Kerala). The vision document, which will outline the road map for the development of the state for the next 25 years, will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the evening session of the inaugural day. This will be discussed threadbare at the conference, before being approved on the final day.

The state conference comes after the CPM-led LDF has returned to power in the state in a historical mandate in the assembly elections held last May. “People have high hopes and expectations from this government. The government will have to execute the plans that match those aspirations,” Kodiyeri said.

Such a vision document was presented in the 1956 Thrissur state conference of undivided Communist Party of India. The document became the basis of the action plan for the first EMS ministry in 1957. The Mavoor Gwalior Rayons project, established in 1958, was the outcome of this policy.

However, the momentum fizzled out as investment dried out. Now, there is a big change with Kerala attracting more investments, he said. The first Pinarayi government raised the hopes of the people. The second need not exactly be a continuation of the first one as it has to implement new projects and initiatives for the state’s development of the state.

“New projects will have to be pushed even while taking into consideration the fragile ecosystem of the state,” Kodiyeri said. Regarding the unity within the party, Kodiyeri said the big change was achieved after continuous reconciliation efforts and discussions. Another big objective before the party is to get a majority of the public to rally behind the LDF.

“Right now, LDF does not have the support of 50% of the people. To get the backing of a majority of the people, CPM will have to get much wider support of the people,” he said. Kodiyeri said the new Kerala model, after approval by the state conference, will be presented before the LDF’s allies, who in turn, will discuss and suggest changes or additions, before getting approved by the LDF. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will deliver the inaugural address of the state conference at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Kodiyeri will present the working report at 12:15 pm. The second day will be completely devoted to the discussion of the working report. The state conference will also elect a new state committee, the party secretary, party congress delegates from the state, and the control commission members.

On the question of the 75-year age limit for various committee members, he said the norm has already been implemented in district conferences. “No one is going out of the party. They are just moving out of the committee but they will be given other responsibilities.”

Edappally police station attack anniversary

Monday marks the 72nd anniversary of the Edappally police station attack, a significant milestone in the history of the Communist movement in Kerala. Two Communist leaders were held by the police in connection with an all-India strike of railway workers called by the party.

After rumours spread that one of them died in police torture, party workers attacked the police station to free the remaining leader. Two policemen died in the attack. Senior CPM leader MM Lawrence, the only surviving participant, will be missing in action in the state meet. The 93-year-old veteran, who was the chairman of the reception committee when CPM held its last state conference in Kochi in 1985, as he is indisposed and in hospital.

Not averse to private universities in Kerala

Replying to a question on attracting private universities to set up their campuses in Kerala, Kodiyeri said any UGC-approved university can function in the state. “Already, Jain University is there.”