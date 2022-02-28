Relief as Malayali students start arriving from war zone

By Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOZHIKODE: Airports in the state witnessed emotional scenes on Sunday as Malayali students from war-torn Ukraine started arriving home, much to the relief of the parents and relatives waiting anxiously.

On reaching India after being evacuated from Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga, they boarded the flights to Kerala from New Delhi and Mumbai airports. A total of 82 students reached Kerala till late night on Sunday. Of this, 56 came via Delhi and 26 via Mumbai.

Several more Ukraine evacuees have reached India and are expected to reach Kerala later in the night and in the coming days. A majority of the first batch of returnees are medical students of Bukovinian State Medical University, Chernivtsi, in western Ukraine. They landed at the Mumbai airport on Saturday in an Air India flight that brought about 200 Indians from the eastern European country. The flight had taken off from Bucharest in Romania.

In Mumbai, they stayed at Kerala House before being brought to the state. At the Kochi airport, students narrated their journey to the Romanian border from western Ukraine in -5 degree Celsius, with the help of Indian Embassy officials and others.

Jyothi Lakshmi, a medical student

who was evacuated from Ukraine,

being received by her mother at the

Kochi airport on Sunday | Albin Mathew

Returnees concerned over thousands stranded

According to them, they were lucky as the war had not intensified in the western parts of Ukraine when they were evacuated. However, they are concerned about the thousands of Indian students who are still stranded in Ukraine. Delena Sebastian of Vaduthala in Kochi, a second-year MBBS student, said: “The Romanian citizens in the border town provided them food and water as they waited there for hours to catch a bus to the airport.

“About 3,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine and we hope they will reach the country safely. We are lucky as we were evacuated the next day of the first attack in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. The Union Government arranged the flight to Mumbai while the state government provided a stay at Mumbai and a flight to Kochi. We are very grateful,” said Delena.

Her brother Denish, who reached the airport to receive her, said the family members were worried as she was not available on mobile phone due to network issues. Joyal Raju, another student from Thiruvananthapuram, said it took hours to cross the Romanian border as thousands of refugees flocked to the area to escape from the war-torn country.

“Thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including children, were waiting in large numbers to cross the border. The Embassy officials and the government had made transportation and other arrangements. The university too helped,” he added. Suresh Kumar Menon, a businessman from Palakkad, was happy to receive his daughter Lakshmi Suresh, a third-year MBBS student of Bukovinian State Medical University, but was a little worried as his elder son Gireesh Menon, a fifth-year medical student in the same institution, could not reunite with the family. “The Embassy officials have asked him to reach the border and we hope he will reach here soon,” he said.

PM Modi chairs emergency meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said. The prime minister asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government’s top priority

490 more Indians reach home safely

Two Air India flights — one from Romanian capital Bucharest and another from Hungary’s Budapest — carrying 490 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, reached Delhi airport on Sunday

Germany increases defence spending

German government said on Sunday it is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defence spending above 2% of GDP. “It’s clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said