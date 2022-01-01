25 cops promoted, transferred in reshuffle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government effected a major reshuffle in the police top brass on New Year’s eve by promoting and transferring about 25 senior IPS officers. IGs Balram Kumar Upadhyay and Mahipal Yadav (both 1997 batch) were promoted as ADGPs and the Thiruvananthapuram city commissioner was changed. Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Thrissur Rural and Kannur Rural police limits got new SPs.

Thiruvananthapuram city commissioner Balram has been made ADGP (Training) replacing Yogesh Gupta, who has been made additional director general and director of KEPA (Police Academy). IG Sparjan Kumar replaces Balram as Thiruvananthapuram commissioner. IG (South Zone) Harshitha Attaluri will be the new IG (Intelligence), a post lying vacant for a long time. Her appointment comes in the backdrop of issues related to alleged communal polarisation and lapses by the intelligence wing in connection with political murders.

Six DIGs – all 2004 batch officers – have been promoted to IG rank and given new charge. They are Anup Kuruvilla John,Vikramjith Singh, P Prakash, K Sethu Raman, K P Philip and A V George. Prakash will be the new IG (South Zone) and hold additional charge as MD of Kerala Police Housing Corporation, while Anup has been appointed IG (Traffic and Road Safety Management) with additional charge of the Anti-Terrorist Squad. Vikramjith will continue as deputy MD of KIIFB, while Sethu Raman is the new IG (Training) at Police Academy. Philip is now IG (Crimes-I), Thiruvananthapuram. George has been made Kozhikode city commissioner.

Five officers of the 2008 batch – Putta Vimaladitya, S Ajeetha Begum, R Nishanthini, S Sateesh Bino and Rahul R – have been promoted as DIGs. Nishanthini has been made DIG (Thiruvananthapuram range), replacing K S Gurudin, who has been appointed DIG (Armed Police Battalion). Rahul is the new DIG (Kannur range). He replaces Sethu Raman. Crime Branch-Thiruvananthapuram ASP Ankit Asokan has been promoted to senior time scale in relaxation of existing stipulations on conditional basis. He has been posted as DCP of Thiruvananthapuram, replacing Vaibhav Saxena. Vaibhav has been appointed Kasaragod SP.

3-year-old TN boy found dead in pond

Idukki: The body of a three-year-old boy, Milan, who went missing from a relative’s house on Thursday, was found from a pond near the house in Kumily on Friday. The incident happened in Sasthanada near Anavilasam. Milan, son of Dinesh Kumar, is a resident of KG Petti in Tamil Nadu. He had come to his relative’s house in Sasthanada on Thursday to attend a funeral. However the boy went missing by Thursday evening. Even as his family members and the local residents conducted a search, they could not trace him. Later, with the help of Kumily police, a search was carried out in nearby locations. However, they could not find Milan even after Thursday night. His body was found from a pond nearby on Friday morning. Police suspect that the child might have accidentally slipped into the pond.