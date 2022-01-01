Cop suspended for harassing Swedish man carrying liquor in bag at Kovalam on New Year eve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A grade SI of Kovalam police station was placed under suspension pending inquiry following the alleged harassment of a Swedish national at Kovalam on New Year eve. City Police Commissioner suspended grade SI Shaji based on a special branch report, hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought a comprehensive report of the incident from the state police chief. The role of the CI who was present on the spot will also be probed.

On Saturday, general education minister V Sivankutty rang up Stephen Asberg, the affected foreign national, and apprised him of the action initiated by the government. A preliminary report by the tourism department said the incident dented the image of Kerala tourism severely and such a wrong message at the time of post-Covid recovery wouldn’t be good for the industry.

On Friday, a police patrol party intercepted Asberg, who has been running a homestay at Vattappara near Vellar for the last four years, on the beach road and inspected his bag. Upon finding three bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor purchased from the nearby Vellar outlet of Beverages Corporation, the police demanded the bill which he didn’t get from the outlet.

Asberg said the police directed him to throw away the liquor bottles as he was not carrying a bill for it. Though he sought permission to return to the outlet to fetch the bill, the police did not allow him to do so first. After identifying a camera which was recording the visuals, the police asked him to get the bill and come back as he was emptying the second bottle.

The visuals went viral on social media with thousands of users criticizing the police for the rude behaviour. On Friday, the city police defended the policemen and claimed that they didn’t force him to throw away the liquor.

Terming the incident as ‘unfortunate’, tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas said there needed to be changes in the policing system. “It needs to be examined whether the issue was in violation of the state’s policy. Such incidents will create an image that may deter tourists from coming to Kerala. The department concerned will inquire about the incident and take action,” Riyas told reporters here.