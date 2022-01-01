STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt's 'decision' to deny DLitt to President a shame, says Union minister Muraleedharan

However, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan did not endorse the allegation. He said the latest controversy is a bid to divert attention from the real issues in the higher education department.

Published: 01st January 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

MoS (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan

MoS (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government's alleged decision to deny a DLitt to the President is a shame, said Union minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday. This came a day after former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the state government had sabotaged the recommendation by the Governor to confer a DLitt on President Ram Nath Kovind.

However, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan did not endorse the allegation by Chennithala. Satheesan said the latest controversy is a bid to divert attention from the real issues in the higher education department. He also maintained that the Governor had no right to recommend a DLitt for the President.

Talking to reporters at Thrissur, Muraleedharan demanded more clarity on the controversy over the DLitt conferment from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He demanded to know whether the state government had taken a decision not to confer the DLitt on the President.

"The incident has brought shame to the country and gone to the extent of humiliating the President. If such a stand was indeed taken by the state government, then they should come clean on it. There have been undue interventions in the appointments in the universities and the LDF government's anti-dalit stand has been exposed," said Muraleedharan.

Meanwhile, Satheesan said, "There is a lapse on the part of the LDF government in the DLitt controversy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has always favored corporates. The LDF government is not a progressive one and has deviated from the Left ideologies."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind V Muraleedharan
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp