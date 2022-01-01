Kerala govt's 'decision' to deny DLitt to President a shame, says Union minister Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government's alleged decision to deny a DLitt to the President is a shame, said Union minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday. This came a day after former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the state government had sabotaged the recommendation by the Governor to confer a DLitt on President Ram Nath Kovind.

However, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan did not endorse the allegation by Chennithala. Satheesan said the latest controversy is a bid to divert attention from the real issues in the higher education department. He also maintained that the Governor had no right to recommend a DLitt for the President.

Talking to reporters at Thrissur, Muraleedharan demanded more clarity on the controversy over the DLitt conferment from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He demanded to know whether the state government had taken a decision not to confer the DLitt on the President.

"The incident has brought shame to the country and gone to the extent of humiliating the President. If such a stand was indeed taken by the state government, then they should come clean on it. There have been undue interventions in the appointments in the universities and the LDF government's anti-dalit stand has been exposed," said Muraleedharan.

Meanwhile, Satheesan said, "There is a lapse on the part of the LDF government in the DLitt controversy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has always favored corporates. The LDF government is not a progressive one and has deviated from the Left ideologies."