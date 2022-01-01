STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TN man kills wife and two children, attempts suicide in Kerala

Financial issues were said to be the reason for Narayanan murdering his wife and children before trying to end his own life

Published: 01st January 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Police said the mother and children were strangled to death by Narayanan who later cut his neck (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman and her two young children were found dead and her husband seriously injured at a house in Kadavanthara on Saturday morning. Police suspect it to be a murder committed by the husband who later attempted suicide.

The deceased were identified as Joyamol, 33, eight-year-old Lakshmi and four-year-old Ashwanth. The husband identified as Narayanan was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition with a cut injury on his neck.

Police said the mother and children were strangled to death by Narayanan who later cut his neck. Financial issues were said to be the reason for Narayanan murdering his wife and children before trying to end his own life.

The incident came to light after relatives who reached the house on Saturday morning alerted the police. The family was from Tamil Nadu and was staying at a rented house in the city for several years.

Narayanan was a flower seller and his business was facing financial hardships for the last few months. The bodies were shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital for post-mortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadavanthara
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp