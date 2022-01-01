TN man kills wife and two children, attempts suicide in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman and her two young children were found dead and her husband seriously injured at a house in Kadavanthara on Saturday morning. Police suspect it to be a murder committed by the husband who later attempted suicide.

The deceased were identified as Joyamol, 33, eight-year-old Lakshmi and four-year-old Ashwanth. The husband identified as Narayanan was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition with a cut injury on his neck.

Police said the mother and children were strangled to death by Narayanan who later cut his neck. Financial issues were said to be the reason for Narayanan murdering his wife and children before trying to end his own life.

The incident came to light after relatives who reached the house on Saturday morning alerted the police. The family was from Tamil Nadu and was staying at a rented house in the city for several years.

Narayanan was a flower seller and his business was facing financial hardships for the last few months. The bodies were shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital for post-mortem.