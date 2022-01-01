STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu arrives on five-day visit to Kerala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on a five-day visit to Kerala and Lakshadweep on Friday morning. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Mayor M Anil Kumar, Kochi MLA K J Maxi and Southern Naval Command chief of staff Rear Admiral Antony George accorded a warm welcome to the vice-president on his arrival at INS Garuda, the Naval Air Station in Kochi at 10 am. 

Naidu proceeded to Lakshadweep in an Indian Air Force aircraft at 10.45 am. Venkaiah Naidu will attend various functions at Androth Kadmath and Agatti islands in Lakshadweep on Saturday. He will return to Kochi on January 2 and is expected to visit INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier of the country on the same day.  Later, he will visit the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) at Kakkanad and lay the foundation for the towed array integration centre. 

He will attend the function to commemorate the 150th death anniversary of Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara at Mannanam in Kottayam on January 3. He will attend a book release function at Ernakulam Government Guest House in the afternoon.  He will return to Nagpur by an Indian Air Force aircraft on January 4.

