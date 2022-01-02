Bevco outlets sell liquor worth Rs 82 crore on New Year’s eve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Christmas, New Year eve too brought cheers to the Kerala Beverages Corporation. The corporation’s outlets sold liquor worth Rs 82.26 crore on Friday as against the previous year’s Rs 70.55 crore. The sales recorded 16.6% increase over the previous year’s New Year eve. The outlet at Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram came first in revenue, Rs 1.06 crore, followed by the outlet at Palarivattom in Ernakulam, Rs 81 lakh.

Consumerfed outlets sold liquor worth Rs 14.60 crore on the day. The corporation had recorded an year over year increase of 19.43 pc in sales on four days during this Christmas season. The sales on these days starting December 23 was Rs 209 crore as against the Rs 175 crore during the corresponding period last year. Every year, maximum sales during the Christmas season is on the Christmas eve. This year, sales came to Rs 65.88 crore as against the previous year’s Rs 55 crore. Sources said the increase in revenue during Christmas and New Year was mainly due to price hike effected early 2021.