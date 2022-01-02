STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Double whammy in new year? Kerala stares at Omicron surge amid Delta wave

The immune escape nature of the new variant, and a highly mobile and, at the same time, cautious population are expected to make the Omicron surge in the state different from the rest of the country.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Omicron set to infect more people in the weeks to come, the state is uniquely placed with having the maximum number of cases of Delta infection, which is at present the most dominant Covid variant. The state faces the simultaneous impact of the waves of Delta and Omicron as seen in some European countries. 

The immune escape nature of the new variant, and a highly mobile and, at the same time, cautious population are expected to make the Omicron surge in the state different from the rest of the country. The state continues to be the major contributor of daily Covid cases (25.6%) in the country. 

The new variant has arrived at a time when thousands of families are still dealing with the impact of Delta. Suddenly, the protection ensured by way of two doses of vaccine and immunity developed through natural infection have found to be not enough to prevent the infection through Omicron.

To be sure, the immunity developed against Covid has been found to have offered baseline protection in places which have seen Omicron surges.

As many as 107 people have been detected with Omicron in the state so far. Fourteen among them got the infection through contact with infected persons. According to health experts, it is only a matter of time that Omicron replaces Delta as variant causing the surge. It has also been found that the doubling rate or the time taken for the patient population to double is just two days in the case of Omicron. 

Hence, how fast the new variant replaces Delta is keenly watched as health experts prepare action plans to deal with the surge.

Omicron has replaced Delta in just one month to 1.5 months in South Africa where the new variant was first detected.

Similar situations have been noticed in various European countries such as Denmark which has a comparable vaccination coverage to that of Kerala.

“Omicron became a dominant variant of the surge in two to three weeks in other countries. Kerala is likely to face a similar situation even if remote locations in other parts of the country could see a different pace of spread,” said internal medicine specialist and public health activist Dr N M Arun. Some health experts see the Omicron wave following a similar trajectory as the Delta wave. 

“The state will have a slow rate of spread of Omicron to begin with due to the better precaution we take. In other parts, the rise and fall of cases will be faster while Kerala will have a delayed start and delayed ending just as we saw in the case of Delta,” said Dr Anish T S, a member of the Covid management committee and assistant professor at the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to him, the continued spread of Delta variant is because more people have been protected from infection when compared to other states.

“Due to the presence of Delta cases, we are still active in controlling it. So, we need to recalibrate the machinery to deal with Omicron. In several states, they require a total reinstatement of the entire system,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Kerala COVID 19 Delta variant
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp