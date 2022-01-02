STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt merges common services under LSG department

The merger of departments would be implemented as part of the government’s 100-day initiatives.

Published: 02nd January 2022

Women preparing banana chips and sarkaravaratti at a Kudumbashree unit in Venjaramoodu | EXPRESS

EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citizens approaching local bodies for different services would soon get faster and effective services, as the government is all set to merge common services under the Local Self Government department by the third week of February.Five departments along with respective directorates under the Local Self Government would be merged  into a single department. It will ensure effective movement of files and speedy disposal of requests. 

Currently the grama panchayat, block panchayat, urban affairs and engineering in addition to town and country planning are being run as separate departments, while district panchayats come under the secretariat. These would be merged into a single department to make it more people-friendly. 

“Currently, files move through at least 16 levels. Once the new system is in place, it needs to go through only three levels. The LSGD will also have just one additional chief secretary. Post of directors for each directorate would be discarded,” said sources. Inaugurating a workshop on Saturday ahead of the merger, LSGD Minister M V Govindan said five similar departments would be merged to ensure better planning and implementation of projects.

The merger of departments would be implemented as part of the government’s 100-day initiatives. The official declaration would be made by the third week of February. The PSC has almost completed verification of special rules for the merger of these departments, said the minister.

