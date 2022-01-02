STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala PWD shifts to e-office system to increase transparency

The files will be delivered from Kasaragod to the offices in Thiruvananthapuram through a single click.

Published: 02nd January 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The implementation of e-office system in all the offices of the public works department (PWD) will help eradicate corruption and make the department’s activities more transparent and efficient, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said.He was inaugurating the e-office system at the PWD Building Sub-Divisional Office at PMG junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Riyas said the estimates and bills are now being received through PRICE (PRoject Information and Cost Estimation) software and the department is moving towards a high-tech model with the advent of the e-office system. The e-office system has been introduced in 12 circle offices and 68 divisional offices through K-Swan network and 206 sub-divisional offices and 430 section offices through VPN network.   With the implementation of this system, people can know the exact movement of files and the time it takes to act on them. The files will be delivered from Kasaragod to the offices in Thiruvananthapuram through a single click.He said it is a proud achievement as the e-office system will help avoid wastage of time, overcome hurdles in the process and make quick decisions. 

