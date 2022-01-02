STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panorama int’l litt fest kicks off

The programme is conducted by  Writers Capital Foundation. Actor Mohanlal inaugurated Malayalam poetry recital Kavya Sandhya. 

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:20 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third edition of the Panorama International Literary Festival (PILF) began on Saturday. The month-long online festival will feature hundreds of writers from across the globe. The programme is conducted by  Writers Capital Foundation. Actor Mohanlal inaugurated Malayalam poetry recital Kavya Sandhya. 

This year’s theme for PILF is ‘Shoonya: The Celestial Void.’ The festival is primarily intended to revive the branch of metaphysical literature of Rabindranath Tagore, Khalil Gibran,  Kabir Das, Rumi, Hafiz etc. 
“We thought it will be more meaningful if the inaugural ceremony were held by paying tribute to those writers of the bygone era and those who are involved in the process of showing the light of reason to the world,” said Preeth Nambiar, chairman of PILF.

