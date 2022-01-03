Kerala all geared up to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years against COVID from Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that vaccination centres have been prepared for giving COVID vaccine to children in the age group of 15 to 18 years from Monday. The vaccination centres for children will be distinguished by pink display boards, while those for 18 and above will have blue display boards.

The boards will be placed at the entrance of the vaccination centres, registration counter and vaccination spot. "Those who come to the centres must follow the Covid protocol. The vaccination centres will have the service of doctors. Those who have allergy or other diseases should inform the staff before vaccination," said Veena. The vaccine centres will function from 9 am to 5 pm.

The health minister urged people to make correct entries for registration to avoid difficulties in correcting the vaccine certificate later. She said that the children shall eat food before coming to the vaccination centres, and as a precaution during Omicron spread, they should also ideally carry their own water bottles.

The state has a supply of 65,000 doses of Covaxin. The centre would provide five lakh doses of vaccine by Sunday night and we will open more vaccination centres with the arrival of more doses, said the minister.

