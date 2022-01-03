STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala-based Christian Revival Fellowship founder MY Yohannan passes away at 85

He was known for his preaching of the gospel through Malayalam television channels across Kerala and also in major cities in the country and abroad too.

Published: 03rd January 2022 02:19 AM

Christian Revival Fellowship founder MY Yohannan

Christian Revival Fellowship founder MY Yohannan (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Noted Christian preacher and president of Christian Revival Fellowship MY Yohannan (85) passed away on Sunday. He was known for his preaching of the gospel through Malayalam television channels across Kerala and also in major cities in the country and abroad too.

He had been suffering from age-related illnesses and died at a private hospital in Kochi. His mortal remains will be brought to his house at Kolenchery on Monday. The funeral ceremony will begin on Tuesday at 4 pm. Yohannan is survived by wife Alice, sons Dr Isaac John, Joseph John, Thomas John and daughter Mary Baby.

Born in Kadayiruppu, Kolenchery, he started his career as a teacher in Rajarshi Memorial High School. In 1964, he joined St Peter's College as a lecturer and continued there for the next 33 years. He was appointed principal of the college in 1995 and retired after two years.

It was in 1997 that he commenced the 'Amruthadhara' Radio Ministry on Tuesday evenings. Yohannan is regarded as one of the pioneers of gospel preaching through television. In 2000, he started 'Amruthadhara' TV programme. The programme is still being telecast through various channels. Yohannan has published various books as well.

