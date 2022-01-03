KSRTC reforms: Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju to hold talks with trade unions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju will hold talks with trade union leaders of KSRTC to sort out differences over new reform measures. The trade unions are yet to sign the deal that approved salary revision for the employees.

The government approved the salary revision on December 9 on the condition that the agreement has to be signed before December 31. However, the decision has been kept pending till January 3 over the differences over various reform measures.

The trade unions had discussed with KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar the reform agenda proposed in the agreement. The trade unions objected to the norms for duty surrender proposed by the management. The management proposed 12-hour duty, with an offer for duty surrender option after seven hours.