Are there too many ambulances, do all of them carry patients?: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Are there too many ambulances plying on the roads in Kerala? Are all of them carrying genuine patients? The High Court of Kerala expressed the doubt and orally observed there is a need to monitor and regulate ambulances weaving through traffic in the state.

“I am not sure whether all these ambulances are transporting genuine patients,” said Justice P Gopinath. The court said it was just a casual observation, but asked the state police chief to be vigilant as they could be a cover for illegal activities.

The judge said he did not notice any ambulance on the roads in Chennai during his recent visit though it is a densely populated city. However, the situation in Kochi and other cities in the state is different and one can see several ambulances on the roads.

“How can the police regulate this? They can’t stop and inspect all ambulances plying in the city. Everyone makes way for an ambulance on hearing its siren. But only the God knows what is being transported in it. Even during a short drive to Palarivattom, one can see many ambulances plying in the same and opposite directions. There may be genuine reasons. But how many of these vehicles are carrying genuine patients. A lot of ambulances are plying on the road ever since the pandemic struck. There should be some sort of regulation,” the court observed.

The court recalled the incident in which an accused escaped in an ambulance after committing a crime.

“Many of the ambulances have tinted glasses. However, if the police intercepts a vehicle with a genuine patient, the officer will face disciplinary action,” said the court.