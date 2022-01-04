CPI endorses Binoy Viswam’s stand that Left can’t replace Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam openly rejected the CPM approach towards the Congress party, stating that the Left parties would not be able to fill the vacuum caused by a probable Congress exit, the CPI state leadership too endorsed the view.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran justified his party colleague stating that what Binoy said was correct. The CPI leadership openly clarified its stance at a time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been reiterating that the Congress cannot be an alternative to the BJP.

Responding to media queries, Kanam said the CPM may have a different opinion in this regard. That’s why the CPM and the CPI remain as two different parties. “The Left front is in the forefront of opposing the BJP across the country. But if the Congress party gets weakened, the Left front need not fill the vacuum created across all states. What Binoy Viswam said is correct. The CPM might have a different stance. But, that’s why the CPM and the CPI remain as two different parties,” said Kanam.

Sudhakaran hails CPI stance

T’Puram: Welcoming CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam’s comment that the Left cannot be an alternative if the Congress fails, state Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, said CPI’s stand should be an eye-opener to the CPM. He urged the CPM to realise that if Sangh Parivar gains power, it will kill the country’s secular values. Sudhakaran said the CPM-BJP nexus helped the LDF government return to power. “People who believe in democratic values are aware of CPM’s stand in helping the Sangh Parivar,” he said.