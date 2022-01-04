STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discuss SilverLine project in Assembly: Satheesan

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to discuss the matter with prominent personalities.

VD Satheesan

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The government should discuss the SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor project in the assembly, Opposition leader VD Satheesan told reporters here on Monday after inaugurating the Manava Souhardha Sandesa Satyagraha  staged by the district Congress committee demanding the arrest of accused in the recent twin political murders here. 

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to discuss the matter with prominent personalities. It should be discussed in the assembly first. The government move gives rise to suspicions. The Opposition has put six questions to the government on the project and the chief minister should answer them. We will not allow the government to implement a Rs 2 lakh crore project in secrecy,” Satheesan said. 

He also hit out against Union Minister V Muraleedharan and BJP state president K Surendran. “Muraleedharan is speaking against Pinarayi during  daytime and acting as a mediator at night. So, he need not lecture us on becoming Pinarayi baiters,” he said.  On Surendran, he said, “Surendran is a ‘good quality’ leader and I don’t have such ‘good qualities’ like him.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal inaugurated the Satyagraha . MLAs, Ramesh Chennithala and K Babu, KPCC vice president V T Balram, DCC president B Babu Prasad and others spoke.

