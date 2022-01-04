IAS officer comes out with first-of-its-kind land manual since Kerala's formation

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Land governance has always been a headache for successive governments, which have ruled the state, due to the lack of a uniform land manual. D Sajith Babu, an IAS 2012 batch official currently serving as civil supplies commissioner, has come out with an e-book, 'A prelude to Kerala Land Revenue Manual'. Written in a lucid style, the manual has explanations for 500 official terms while avoiding technical jargon.

The previous three books on land reforms were William Logan's 'Malabar Manual' in 1887, former Divan V Nagam Aiya's 'Travancore State Manual' in 1911 and C Achuthamenon's 'Kochi State Manual' for particular regions. But, the book

by Sajith Babu is the first of its kind on land reforms since the state's formation in 1956. Babu, 50, had been a deputy collector for 12 years in the revenue department and it was the wealth of experience he garnered from his time there that prompted him to come out with a manual on land revenue. He is credited with implementing the e-District project in the revenue department.

"For an administrator, knowledge of land revenue matters is crucial. I have realised that people, especially entrepreneurs, get totally confused about the precautions to be taken while purchasing land in the state and how to go about the task. The 923-page comprehensive e-book will be a boon for everyone, including revenue and local bodies, and will also act as a reference book for students of history, agricultural science, public administration and journalism," Sajith Babu told TNIE.

As Kasaragod collector in 2020, Sajith Babu had been conferred with the prestigious national e-Governance award for his abilities to conceptualise and implement appropriate e-Governance solutions for problems affecting the common man. He is also presently serving as the State Mission Director of National Ayush Mission. He has been associated with many IT-based governance initiatives.

The e-book will be released by Revenue Minister K Rajan in the presence of Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil at Hotel Mascot here on Tuesday. The e-book is priced at Rs 499 and the yearly update on statutes can be received at Rs 99. Readers can also engage with Sajith Babu through a digital chat box for clarification on land revenue.