Kerala native wins Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi, pockets Rs 50 crore

Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

Published: 04th January 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only (Photo|ENS)

By Online Desk

ABU DHABI: Indians have again seized the winning seats of duty-free Big Ticket's New Year Bumper lotteries in Abu Dhabi.

The highest prize in the Big-Ticket lottery in history, an amount of more than 50 crores in Indian rupees is won by Haridasan Muthattil Vasunni, who is now working as a driver in the emirates.  He won the prize for ticket number 232976 he took directly from the store.

Vasunni was speechless after pocketing the Big Ticket’s biggest ever jackpot. “This is unbelievable. I still don’t know what to say. I can’t talk. I am not in the right frame now. I never expected this,” Khaleej Times quoted Haridasan as saying after winning the jackpot.

Haridasan is a native of the Malappuram district of Kerala and has been working in the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain regions for the past 10 years. He is currently working as a driver for a private company.

The remaining five winners had bought their tickets online.

The second prize of over Rs 4 crores was won by Aswin Aravindakshan through ticket number 390843. A prize amount of  Rs 20 lakh was won by Deepak Ramachand Bhatia as his third prize. 

The 4th, 5th and 6th places were won by Tejas Halbi, Dinesh Harley, and Sunil Kumar Sasidharan respectively.

It is peculiar to note the recent winners at the Big Ticket website's weekly draw and luxury vehicles draw are all Indians. 

