Over 38k Kerala teens get Covid jab on Day 1, Capital tops with 9,388 jabs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 38,417 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years took the first dose of Covid vaccine on the first day of inoculation on Monday.

While Thiruvananthapuram topped with administering Covaxin jabs to 9,388 teens, Kollam and Thrissur administered 6,868 and 5,018 doses, respectively. Vaccination was low at Malappuram (519) and Kasaragod (738). There were 551 vaccination centres.

“Children were enthusiastic to take vaccines. Most centres had busy sessions. So far no adverse event following immunisation has been reported. I have received positive responses from children and parents,” said Health Minister Veena George after visiting the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to oversee the vaccination procedures on the first day. Over 1.5 lakh people of all eligible ages took Covid vaccine on Monday.