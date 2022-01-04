STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Over 38k Kerala teens get Covid jab on Day 1, Capital tops with 9,388 jabs

As many as 38,417 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years took the first dose of Covid vaccine on the first day of inoculation on Monday.

Published: 04th January 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister V Sivankutty interacts with children who are under observation following vaccination at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 38,417 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years took the first dose of Covid vaccine on the first day of inoculation on Monday.

While Thiruvananthapuram topped with administering Covaxin jabs to 9,388 teens, Kollam and Thrissur administered 6,868 and 5,018 doses, respectively. Vaccination was low at Malappuram (519) and Kasaragod (738). There were 551 vaccination centres.

“Children were enthusiastic to take vaccines. Most centres had busy sessions. So far no adverse event following immunisation has been reported. I have received positive responses from children and parents,” said Health Minister Veena George after visiting the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to oversee the vaccination procedures on the first day.  Over 1.5 lakh people of all eligible ages took Covid vaccine on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp