SilverLine: Structural design altered without eco impact study

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A detailed scrutiny of the executive summary of the detailed project report of SilverLine reveals that Systra, general consultant which carried out the feasibility study and prepared the DPR for Kerala Railway Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL), changed the structural design of the project significantly.

The structural design of the semi high-speed rail corridor project was changed without taking note of the environmental impact or environmental impact assessment to cut the cost of construction. For instance, the pre-feasibility report suggests constructing the majority of the rail line through viaducts and bridges (around 361km). It has also suggested constructing 17% of the rail line (89.5km) through embankment, 13.7% (72.6km) by cutting land and 0.9% (4.6km) through tunnels.

Two months later when the feasibility report was prepared, the length of the viaducts and bridges was reduced to 10.74% (53.030km) and subsequently to 16.61% (88.412 km) in the DPR. Instead, they increased the embankment length to 44.48% (236.330km) in the feasibility report and then to 55% (292.728km) in the DPR prepared in June 2020.

In short, if the pre-feasibility report suggested constructing the majority of the rail line through elevated structures, the DPR states that the majority of tracks will be through earth embankments. According to senior K-Rail officials, there is no need for an environmental impact study for the rail projects in India. The changes in the structure were suggested mainly to cut the project cost.