Uthra murder case: Sooraj moves Kerala High Court challenging his conviction

By Online Desk

KOCHI: The convict in the Uthra murder case has moved the Kerala High Court challenging his conviction by the Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court.

Uthra (25) had died of snakebite at her house in Anchal, Kollam district on May 7, 2020. It has been stated that her husband Sooraj S Kumar had bought Russell's viper for Rs 10,000 to kill her. When she survived the first time, Sooraj bought a common cobra for Rs 7,000 from a snake charmer and murdered her.

The Kollam court sentenced Sooraj to undergo double life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Aggrieved by the sentencing, Sooraj moved the high court with an appeal, Live Law reports.

In his appeal, Sooraj claimed that the alleged motive is a 'cooked-up' story and that the prosecution has miserably failed in proving the same. He further referred to the absence of DNA evidence in the case, the legal news site reported.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran issued notice to the State in the matter.