10,000 ducks culled as bird flu hits Pallippad, Ambalappuzha again

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Rapid Response Team (RRT) appointed by the Animal Husbandry Department began culling ducks in the bird flu affected areas of Pallippad and Ambalappuzha North panchayats of the district on Tuesday. Over 10,000 ducks were culled on the day.

The avian influenza virus was found on the samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) for testing. The samples of ducks reared by Shinu Abraham, of Parayankeri in Pallippad, and Siyo Thomas, a native of Chennithala, who caged ducks at Ambalappuzha North panchayat were sent to NIHSAD. There are around 7,100 ducks in the 1-km radius of the hotspot area of Pallippad and 11,000 in Ambalappuzha, said an official. Meanwhile, District Collector A Alexander convened a meeting to take stock of the situation.

The outbreak has so far been confirmed in seven grama panchayats in Alappuzha. Avian flu was first confirmed in ducks at Kunnumma South (ward 10) in Thakazhy panchayat on December 8. Later, it was reported from Nedumudi and Karuvatta on December 14, followed by cases in Purakkad and Cheruthana.

Last week, more than 16,000 ducks within a 1-km radius of another hotspot in Ambalappuzha North panchayat were also culled. The RRTs culled around 90,000 birds, mostly ducks, in the bird flu affected areas of the district in December.

The duck farmers of the district suffered losses after the spread of the disease in Kuttanad. The sale of ducks and eggs also nosedived during the Christmas-New Year season.