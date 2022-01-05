Allies CPM, CPI stand divided on Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the political row kicked up by CPI leader Binoy Viswam who said the Left parties cannot be an alternative to the Congress party, major differences have cropped up between CPM and the second largest constituent of the LDF. While CPM is of the view that the Congress should be kept out of the opposition alliance at the Centre, CPI rejects it point blank.

Taking a cue from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has been reiterating that the Congress cannot be a political alternative to BJP, the CPM state leadership outrightly rejected the CPI’s stance. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan further warned that such remarks would only help the Congress in the coming assembly bypoll in Thrikkakara.

On the other hand, CPI reiterated its stand, with party state chief Kanam Rajendran asking whether there’s a leader other than Rahul Gandhi to lead the opposition alliance. Speaking at a press conference here, Kanam once again stressed on the importance of the Congress on a wider national political platform against BJP. He rejected CPM’s stand that Congress should be kept out of the opposition alliance at the Centre. “A vast platform of secular democratic parties is needed at the national level to take on the BJP.

The Congress cannot be left out of such a vast alliance. Can you point out a leader other than Rahul Gandhi to lead such an alliance?” asked Kanam. Kanam said Binoy Viswam’s remarks were made with the national perspective in mind. He, however, said the political scenario is different in Kerala. Rejecting the CPM’s view that only Left parties can form an alternative with the support of regional parties, Kanam said what CM Pinarayi said was the CPM’s point of view.

The CM is the CPM’s politburo member and Binoy Viswam is CPI’s central secretariat member. Both of them were airing the stances of their respective parties. “The CPM and CPI remain as two different parties as both have different takes on certain issues. But when it comes to general political issues in the country, both Left parties share the same view. There could be disputes on the finer aspects,” he added. CPI mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ too came out with an editorial that the Congress support is essential for a political alternative at the national level.

Terming Binoy Viswam’s remarks as the party’s official stance, it said floating a political alternative only with Left parties would not prove feasible. Meanwhile, the CPM state leadership rejected CPI’s stand on the Congress. The Congress was not able to project itself as an alternative to the BJP, Kodiyeri said. It was the Congress and its neo-liberal policies that paved the way for BJP to come to power at the Centre, he said. The CPM state chief pointed out the need for secular alternatives in states.

He further warned that such remarks, especially when the Thrikkakara byelection is round the corner, will not be ideal for the Left front. It will only help the Congress, warned Kodiyeri. In an article in party mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani’, Kodiyeri said the Congress has failed to resist the Sangh Parivar’s communal politics politically or ideologically. He further pointed out that the UDF has been supporting communal forces for political gains. With the CPM and CPI party congresses coming up soon, having trucks with the Congress at the national level would be a major point of contention within the Left. The state CPM has been opposing any sort of tie-up or alliance with the Congress.