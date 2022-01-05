Kerala HC for action against staff who skipped special duty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Devaswom commissioner to initiate action against employees in the Establishment Wing and Class-4 staffers who failed to report for special duty at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilakkal. Only those who skipped work on genuine medical grounds have been exempted.

A division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar said, “When surplus income from Sabarimala Devaswom is being utilised for managing 1,190 temples under Travancore Devaswom Board that are not self-sufficient and also for paying salary to Devaswom employees and pension to pensioners, employees’ reluctance in reporting for special duty during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilakkal cannot be viewed lightly.”

The bench issued the order on suo motu proceedings initiated in connection with the shortage of employees at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal. The court directed the commissioner to obtain a report from the assistant Devaswom commissioner regarding the names of erring employees. The court said the commissioner should also call for details of male employees who have not carried out Sabarimala special duty for the past two years.