STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC for action against staff who skipped special duty

Only those who skipped work on genuine medical grounds have been exempted.

Published: 05th January 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the Devaswom commissioner to initiate action against employees in the Establishment Wing and Class-4 staffers who failed to report for special duty at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilakkal. Only those who skipped work on genuine medical grounds have been exempted.

A division bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar said, “When surplus income from Sabarimala Devaswom is being utilised for managing 1,190 temples under Travancore Devaswom Board that are not self-sufficient and also for paying salary to Devaswom employees and pension to pensioners, employees’ reluctance in reporting for special duty during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilakkal cannot be viewed lightly.” 

The bench issued the order on suo motu proceedings initiated in connection with the shortage of employees at Sabarimala Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal. The court directed the commissioner to obtain a report from the assistant Devaswom commissioner regarding the names of erring employees. The court said the commissioner should also call for details of male employees who have not carried out Sabarimala special duty for the past two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp