Man kicked by cop on train identified

The police have identified the passenger who was kicked and slapped by an assistant sub-inspector with the Kannur railway police on Maveli Express on Sunday. 

Police

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police have identified the passenger who was kicked and slapped by an assistant sub-inspector with the Kannur railway police on Maveli Express on Sunday. According to the police, Ponnan Shameer of Nirmalagiri near Koothuparamba, who was found in an inebriated state and causing nuisance to other passengers in the train, is a habitual offender. 

Though the police have identified the person, they have not yet taken him into custody, said Kannur City police Commissioner R Ilango. “Attempts are on to take him into custody. There are five cases including chain snatching and theft from temples registered against Shameer at Koothuparamba police station. It is the railway police force which leads the investigation into the present case,” he said.

On Sunday, a video shot on a mobile phone by a passenger of Maveli Express had gone viral as Shameer was seen kicked and slapped by the police official inside the train. As the video went viral, Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case against the police. Following this, ASI M C Pramod was suspended from service by ADGP T K Vinod Kumar.  The police identified Shameer by checking the footage from the CCTV cameras at Vadakara railway station, where he was forced to get down.

