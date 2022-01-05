STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Guv Arif Khan takes on VD Satheesan

Satheesan had said that the Governor did not have the right to recommend conferring of DLitt degree on the President. He had also accused Khan of misusing his position as Chancellor.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is engaged in a war of words with the government over alleged political interference in university affairs, trained his guns on Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan after the Congress leader criticised his actions as Chancellor.

Satheesan had said that the Governor did not have the right to recommend conferring of DLitt degree on the President. He had also accused Khan of misusing his position as Chancellor. “Legally, he (Khan) is still the Chancellor. When the High Court sends a notice, what right does the Governor have to say that he will not accept it? It is clear that the Governor is favouring the government,” Satheesan said.

The Governor said it was the opposition leader who was close to the ruling dispensation. “He (Satheesan) is more close to the government. Instead of being more loyal than the king, he can check with the king himself,” the Governor said, in what was also seen as a jibe at Pinarayi Vijayan who heads the government. Asked further about Satheesan comments, the Governor read out from a notepad in Malayalam that it does not merit a reply.

“This is all I can say about questions that are rooted in total ignorance,” the Governor said. He also reprimanded Satheesan for indulging in “irresponsible behaviour” due to ignorance of law and lack of respect to the Constitution. Earlier, the Governor said in Kochi that the government could convene a special session of the state assembly and pass a law designating the Chief Minister as Chancellor of state universities. He said he was also willing to sign an Ordinance to this effect. Following the Governor’s scathing retort, Satheesan once again joined issue and accused Khan of being scared of the chief minister.

