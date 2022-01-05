STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron scare: Lakshadweep administration reimposes prohibitory orders on islands

As per the new SOP, all persons wishing to visit Lakshadweep shall carry a negative RTPCR test report obtained within 48 hours of travel and submit the same at the entry and exit points

Published: 05th January 2022 04:28 PM

Omicron.

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the threat posed by the emergence of Omicron variant and the surge in delta cases, the Lakshadweep administration has decided to reimpose prohibitory orders on the islands with immediate effect.

As per the order, there is a need to regulate the movement of people, ensure strict enforcement of containment strategies and focus on surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus in the islands. The order prohibits any assembly of four or more people in the islands.

As per the new standard operation procedure, all persons wishing to visit Lakshadweep shall carry a negative RTPCR test report obtained within 48 hours of travel and submit the same at the entry and exit points. Night curfew will be imposed in all islands from 9 pm to 6 am.

The restriction is applicable to the crew members of mechanised sailing vessels and fish collection boats visiting the islands.

A visitor from the mainland should undergo three days mandatory quarantine. No Covid test report is needed for interisland travellers who have taken both doses of the vaccine.

The shore leave of ship crew has been cancelled. No political social or religious functions and gathering will be allowed withour prior permission. Hotels and restaurants can function with 50 percent seating capacity.

COVID-19 Omicron Lakshadweep
