Omicron tally crosses 200 mark in Kerala after 49 fresh cases detected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of people to have tested positive for Omicron in Kerala has crossed 200 after 49 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. Almost all districts have reported at least one Omicron case.

The fresh cases are from Thrissur (10), Kollam (8), Ernakulam (7), Malappuram (6), Alappuzha (3), Palakkad (3), Kozhikode (2), Kasaragod (2), Thiruvananthapuram (1), Pathanamthitta (1), Kottayam (1), Idukki (1), Kannur (1) and Wayanad (1).

Two natives of Tamil Nadu on a visit to Kerala also tested positive for Omicron.

Seven of them came from high-risk countries, 32 from other countries and 10 were local contacts.

The state has reported 230 Omicron cases -- 59 from high-risk countries, 141 from other countries and 30 local contacts.