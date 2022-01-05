STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Series of exams leave Kerala Plus-II students with unfinished portions

Soon after the Plus-I improvement exams, the Plus-II practical exams will commence from February 21. 

Published: 05th January 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (File photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Secondary Plus-II students and teachers have come out against the unsystematic manner in which a series of exams have been scheduled from the end of this month, affecting timely completion of portions. 

Since batches have been further divided into smaller units as part of the Covid-related restrictions, a student would get only around 10 days of classes before the Plus-I improvement exam begins on January 31. Due to the huge variation in marks scored in the Plus-I board exam, a large number of Plus-II students are likely to attempt the improvement exam this year. Besides, teachers will be deployed for valuation duty, which would further affect regular classes. 

This will be followed by the Plus-II model exam from February 16 and the Higher Secondary final exams from March 30. Teachers and students have appealed to the authorities to conduct the practical examinations after the board exam as was done in the previous year. This would give a few extra days of classes during which at least the focus area could be covered, they said. 

“As per the present arrangement, a Plus-II student gets only three days of classes a week and that too till the afternoon. This means a student has got only below 15 days of classes since the offline mode of instruction began,” pointed out a higher secondary school principal. Since the focus has now completely shifted to offline classes, digital classes have more or less been neglected by most of the schools, she added. 

It was after much hue and cry by students and teachers that the ‘focus area’ for the Higher Secondary course was published a few days ago. While only 40% of the syllabus was earmarked as ‘focus area’ in the previous year, it has been increased to 60% this year. “After the practical exams come to an end, the students will have to attend the model exam and the public exam in quick succession. This gives very little time to complete even the focus area portions,” said Anil M George, general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association. 

