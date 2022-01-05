M Sivasankar reinstated in service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After remaining under suspension for around a year-and-ahalf, M Sivasankar, the disgraced former principal secretary to the chief minister, has been reinstated in service. A high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary had recommended to the government to reinstate Sivasankar after his extended suspension period ended on Tuesday.

A government order issued in connection with Sivasankar's reinstatement, which was accessed by TNIE, said that the government has accepted the recommendation of the Suspension Review Committee, constituted as per Rule 3 (8) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, to review Sivasankar’s case.

In accordance with the Rule, the officer is (being) reinstated to service with effect from Wednesday, pending finalisation of disciplinary action against him. Posting orders in respect of the officer will be issued separately, the government order said.

He had been suspended from service on July 16, 2020 on the charge of influencing contractual appointment of Operations Manager/ Junior Consultant in the Space Park project under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) after the high-profile gold smuggling case rocked the state. His suspension was extended twice earlier.

The chief minister took the final decision on reinstating him to service as he handles All India Service related matters. Sivasankar has service only until January 2023. The committee had earlier sought details of the charges levelled against him from the customs, in connection with the dollar smuggling case, before December 30.

However, the agency has not submitted the details sought by the committee. Sivasankar was also the fifth accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sivasankar’s alleged association with Swapna and other accused in the gold smuggling case had set off a political storm in the state.