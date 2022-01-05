STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

M Sivasankar reinstated in service

After remaining under suspension for around a year-and-ahalf, M Sivasankar, the disgraced former principal secretary to the chief minister, has been reinstated in service.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After remaining under suspension for around a year-and-ahalf, M Sivasankar, the disgraced former principal secretary to the chief minister, has been reinstated in service. A high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary had recommended to the government to reinstate Sivasankar after his extended suspension period ended on Tuesday.

A government order issued in connection with Sivasankar's reinstatement, which was accessed by TNIE, said that the government has accepted the recommendation of the Suspension Review Committee, constituted as per Rule 3 (8) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, to review Sivasankar’s case.

In accordance with the Rule, the officer is (being) reinstated to service with effect from Wednesday, pending finalisation of disciplinary action against him. Posting orders in respect of the officer will be issued separately, the government order said.

He had been suspended from service on July 16, 2020 on the charge of influencing contractual appointment of Operations Manager/ Junior Consultant in the Space Park project under Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) after the high-profile gold smuggling case rocked the state. His suspension was extended twice earlier.

The chief minister took the final decision on reinstating him to service as he handles All India Service related matters. Sivasankar has service only until January 2023. The committee had earlier sought details of the charges levelled against him from the customs, in connection with the dollar smuggling case, before December 30.

However, the agency has not submitted the details sought by the committee. Sivasankar was also the fifth accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sivasankar’s alleged association with Swapna and other accused in the gold smuggling case had set off a political storm in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Sivasankar gold smuggling
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp