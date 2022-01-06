STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appointment to Kannur University board of studies against statute: Kerala HC

According to them, the notification issued on August 11, 2021, reconstituting the board  was illegal. Several members appointed on the board are not teachers.

Kannur University.

Kannur University.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that it is prima facie of the view that the notification issued by the registrar in-charge appointing a new board of studies of Kannur University is not in consonance with the statutory provisions of the university.

The court made the observation while considering an appeal filed by senate member Vijayakumar V and academic council of management studies member Shino P Jose challenging a single judge’s dismissal of a writ petition filed by them against the reconstitution of the board of studies. 

According to them, the notification issued on August 11, 2021, reconstituting the board  was illegal. Several members appointed on the board are not teachers. The members appointed included not only corporate heads but also teachers of self-financing colleges. 

Besides, the syndicate has no authority to appoint members of the board of studies. The petitioners contended that Statute IV of Chapter XIII of the Kannur University First Statute prescribed the nomination of chairman and members of the board of studies only by the chancellor.

They also contended that the teachers in government colleges and aided colleges alone could be nominated, and unaided and private college teachers could not be treated as teachers as there were no procedures in respect of approval of their appointment. 

The teachers appointed in self-financing educational institutions, though such institutions are affiliated to the university, were outside the purview of the definition ‘Teacher’ of the university. The court also issued notice to the University and the selected members of the board of studies. The court will consider the appeal on January 17.

Reconstitution row
