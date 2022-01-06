STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Binoy Viswam faces criticism at CPI meet

Published: 06th January 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

CPI MP Binoy Viswam

CPI MP Binoy Viswam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM-CPI tug of war over Left parties’ approach to the Congress rages on, senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam drew flak over his remarks at the party meet. Binoy Viswam had earlier stated that the Left parties cannot fill the vacuum left by a probable Congress exclusion, a remark that was  later endorsed by party secretary Kanam Rajendran. 

At the state executive meet on Wednesday, a few members pointed out that it was an untimely remark. Criticizing the timing of the remark, they said it should have been avoided in view of the coming bypoll.
“It was CPI’s official stance taken at the Party Congress that there should be an alliance of secular, democratic parties to take on BJP. However making such a statement at this point could have been avoided, as it could adversely affect the Left front’s prospects in elections,” said sources.  

Both Kanam Rajendran and Binoy Viswam did not respond to the criticism raised at the meet. “The secretary has clearly stated the party’s stance on the issue. Criticism was not against the remark but about its timing,” sources said.

The CPI leadership meet again witnessed major criticism against the Silverline project.  Senior leaders pointed out that the party should stand with the people in addressing their concerns before going ahead with the project.

It’s also learnt that leaders from Kollam presented details of the discussions in party forums. Some leaders said the government should take the public into confidence before going ahead with the project. The laying of boundary stones was done in a hasty and provocative manner. Such actions should be avoided, said a leader.

“At many places people have raised concerns about the project. Such issues have come up before various party committees. The party should stand with the people in addressing these concerns. At the same time, the CPI should not try to sabotage the project and create an impression that we are against Silverline,” said sources.

