Kerala's SilverLine Rail Project: If not now, then when? asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: 'If not now, when?' This was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's plea on Thursday as he urged everyone who wants development in the state to back the government's showpiece Rs 64,000 crore semi high-speed rail project.



The Chief Minister also countered the UDF-led opposition's demand that the 530-km SilverLine be first discussed in the Assembly before implementing the project saying "forgetfulness is not good" saying the project was discussed in the Kerala assembly when it was first conceived itself.



"'We have already lost decades due to opposition to development projects. If we stop this project, it will pull us back by several decades, affecting our future generations. And this will be a big injustice that we will be doing to our children," the CM told a nearly 350-odd selected invitees from various strata of the society at the government's 'Janapaksham' programme held at the TDM Hall in Kochi.



Pinarayi said the government's job is not to stop a project due to opposition from some quarters but to take steps that are aimed at the standing for the future of the state. "That's a government's job and the responsibility," he said.



On the opposition demand for a special session of the assembly to discuss the SilverLine project, implemented by the Kerala Railway Development Corporation (K-Rail), Pinarayi said the project was discussed in the House when it was conceived itself, but during the LDF's first term. "It's natural for people to forget things after some time. But this is not something that should not have been easily forgotten," the CM said, adding that the vehement opposition for the multi-crore project now maybe because it happened before the last elections. "The project was first discussed with MLAs where UDF leaders were also present. MLAs had also come up with some doubts. So, this is not something they are hearing for the first time," Pinarayi said.



The CM said even adjournment motion was also moved in the state assembly at that time, and the government replied to the adjournment motion too. "This adjournment motion was moved not by the ruling front, but by the opposition side. So, from the beginning, we are going ahead by taking the MLAs into confidence. We don't have anything to hide from anyone," he said.



Pinarayi also allayed fears that the embankments of the SilverLine would cause flooding saying

25% of the railway line would be through pillars or tunnels. Further, there will be an overbridge or an underpass after every 500 meters or so. "So, there's no substance in the talk that Kerala will be divided into two due to the SilverLine project," he said, referring to Metroman E Sreedharan's statement in this regard.



On the fears of flooding, he said the hydrographic survey for the project has taken into consideration floods in Kerala in the last 100 years, besides high-tides, low-tides in the past. He also argued that the Railway's existing project can't be utilised for high-speed rail as there are 623 curves from Thiruvanthapuram-Kasaragod, and it's not possible to straighten the curves considering the density of the population in the state.



Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who spoke on the occasion, pointed out the sacrifices made by the people for the development projects of Kerala. "When Cochin Shipyard was built, even cemeteries were given away for the project. Now the port is building India's first indigenous aircraft carrier," he said.





