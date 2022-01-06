STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rift widens in Kerala NCP, treasurer quits in protest

The crisis in the party came out in the open on Tuesday with NCP national secretary N A Muhammed Kutty resigning from the post of state treasurer.

Published: 06th January 2022 06:09 AM

Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko

PC Chacko (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rift between PC Chacko, who is heading the state unit of NCP, and a section of leaders who oppose him is widening. The crisis in the party came out in the open on Tuesday with NCP national secretary N A Muhammed Kutty resigning from the post of state treasurer.

Party sources alleged that  A K Saseendran who wants to complete five years as minister needs the support of Chacko. “That is why he is not taking a stand against Chacko. Many senior leaders have already registered their protest against the duo. It is owing to opposition against the duo that many leaders are quitting the party,” they alleged.

Instead of Thomas K ThomThey said that resentment is brewing in the party against the move by Chacko to take total control of the party in Kerala by sidelining senior leaders. More members are likely to come up against Chacko in the coming days, they added.

