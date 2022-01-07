End illegality in recruitment to Kannur varsity faculty position: Committee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), that came out with favouritism allegation in the recruitment to the post of associate professor in Kannur University, has demanded that the “illegal move” to appoint Priya Varghese to the post be stopped. SUCC has alleged that Priya, the wife of CM’s Principal Secretary KK Ragesh, is set to be appointed as associate professor in Malayalam department by sidelining other candidates with more qualifications and experience.

In a fresh petition to the Governor (Chancellor), the SUCC highlighted an earlier order by the Kerala High Court that “the experience prescribed (for a post) should be one acquired after acquisition of the basic educational qualification prescribed for it.”

The minimum eligibility for the associate professor post is PhD with eight years’ experience at the assistant professor level. Documents accessed through the RTI Act showed that Priya obtained her PhD in 2019 under the Faculty Development Programme. In 2019, she joined Kannur University as the Director of Student Services, under deputation.

“The High Court has made it very clear that the eight years of service acquired by the candidate must be after obtaining the PhD. Thus, it is clear that Priya Varghese has not even completed an eligible service of one year and that the candidate is not at all eligible to be considered for appointment as associate professor,” the SUCC said.

The petition said the appointment of Priya would amount to the complete violation of UGC regulations as well as judgments of the Kerala High Court. SUCC urged the Chancellor to direct the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University to refrain from the illegal move to appoint Priya to the post.