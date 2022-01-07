STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

End illegality in recruitment to Kannur varsity faculty position: Committee

The minimum eligibility for the associate professor post is PhD with eight years’ experience at the assistant professor level.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kannur University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), that came out with favouritism allegation in the recruitment to the post of associate professor in Kannur University, has demanded that the “illegal move” to appoint Priya Varghese to the post be stopped. SUCC has alleged that Priya, the wife of CM’s Principal Secretary KK Ragesh, is set to be appointed as associate professor in Malayalam department by sidelining other candidates with more qualifications and experience. 

In a fresh petition to the Governor (Chancellor), the SUCC highlighted an earlier order by the Kerala High Court that “the experience prescribed (for a post) should be one acquired after acquisition of the basic educational qualification prescribed for it.” 

The minimum eligibility for the associate professor post is PhD with eight years’ experience at the assistant professor level. Documents accessed through the RTI Act showed that Priya obtained her PhD in 2019 under the Faculty Development Programme. In 2019, she joined Kannur University as the Director of Student Services, under deputation. 

“The High Court has made it very clear that the eight years of service acquired by the candidate must be after obtaining the PhD. Thus, it is clear that Priya Varghese has not even completed an eligible service of one year and that the candidate is not at all eligible to be considered for appointment as associate professor,” the SUCC said.   

The petition said the appointment of Priya would amount to the complete violation of UGC regulations as well as judgments of the Kerala High Court. SUCC urged the Chancellor to direct the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University to refrain from the illegal move to appoint Priya to the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur University
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp