Kerala gets Rs 1,657 crore revenue deficit grant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Finance Ministry’s expenditure department has released Rs 1,657.58 crore to the state as the 10th monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant. The state will get a total of Rs 19,891 crore as revenue deficit grant this fiscal. With the latest sanction, the total amount released to the state so far is Rs 1,6575.83 crore.

The volume of PDRD grant is fixed as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission and is given in monthly installments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution of states’ share in central taxes. The panel has selected 17 states for grants during 2021-22.

Kerala’s revenue deficit, the difference between revenue expenditure and revenue receipts, in the current fiscal is estimated to be Rs 16,910 crore, which is 1.93% of the state’s GDP. As per the recommendation of the commission, Kerala would get revenue deficit grants of Rs 19,891 crore, Rs 13,174 crore, and Rs 4,749 crore in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.