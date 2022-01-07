STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC bats for sexual assault victims’ protection from harassment during probe

The Kerala High Court has sought suggestions on measures to protect victims of sexual assault from further harassment or ridicule during investigation.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has sought suggestions on measures to protect victims of sexual assault from further harassment or ridicule during investigation. The HC also called for an effective implementation of the protocol in that regard. The court sought suggestions from the counsel in the case, and also other advocates.

When the petition by a victim came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed, “This case is important not merely for the facts involved, but also because of the larger issues that this court proposes to deal with. The court had earlier observed that cases of sexual attack victims and rape survivors being intimidated by the accused persons and their associates have been coming to the court with some regularity.”

The court observed that it always takes a lot of courage for a sexual assault victim to make an allegation, and in some cases, it is seen that she is further traumatised and subjected to ridicule and harassment on account of the processes of investigation thereafter. 

“There are specific protocols in force to protect and support the victims of sexual assault. But, tragically many a time, these are found not effectively implemented. This has now spurred this court to deal with this case on a larger scale, and I request the counsel for the parties, or any other counsel at the Bar who is interested in making submissions, to address me on this issue on the next posting date,” Justice Devan Ramachandran held.

The court will hear the matter again on January 12.
The petitioner in the case alleged that police officers -- the Station House Officer and a Civil Police Officer attached to the Thrikkakkara police station -- are acting in collaboration with the accused person against her. That has forced her to go into hiding and to reside with a close relative of hers, the victim said.

