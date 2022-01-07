STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala health workers to get trained in home care management amid Covid spike

As part of Covid third wave preparedness, health department has decided to start home care management training for health workers, said Health Minister Veena George.

Covid-19 testing continues, even though it subjects people to discomfort

Covid-19 testing continues, even though it subjects people to discomfort

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Covid third wave preparedness, health department has decided to start home care management training for health workers, said Health Minister Veena George. According to her, home care is better suited to deal with the rising number of Covid cases. It is meant for infected people who do not require treatment in a hospital.  

“People experience cold, fever, cough and body pain due to weather changes. These symptoms are similar to those of Covid. So it is necessary to conduct Covid test to ensure that the symptoms are not due to Covid,” said Veena. Health workers, Disha counsellors and e-Sanjeevani doctors have been given training in the wake of the new variant.

According to her, the preparedness to deal with third wave has already begun. As part of the preparations, hospital facilities, ICUs, ventilator beds, pediatric care, oxygen supply and safety equipment have been kept ready.

50 Omicron cases in state
T’Puram: The state has reported 50 more cases of people testing positive for Omicron. The newly infected are from Thrissur (1), Kollam (3), Ernakulam (18), Malappuram (5), Alappuzha (1), Palakkad (1), Kozhikode (2), T’Puram (8), Pathanamthitta (7), Kottayam (5).  Besides, a native of Coimbatore was also tested positive for Omicron. Five of them came from high-risk countries and 45 from other countries. The state has reported 280 Omicron cases - 64 from high-risk countries, 186 from other countries and 30 local contacts.

