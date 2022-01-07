STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kottayam infant kidnapping: Accused wanted to save her relation with lover

It was on Thursday afternoon that two-days-old baby of Aswathi, a native of Vandiperiyar, was stolen by Neethu from the maternity ward at the Government MCH, Kottayam.

Published: 07th January 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

New born baby

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after a two-day-old boy was stolen from the Government Medical College hospital in Kottayam and ensuing arrest of a woman, police unfolded the mystery behind the incident. Briefing the details, Kottayam district police chief Shilpa Devaiah told media persons that Neethu R Ra (33), a native of Thiruvalla, who was arrested by the police, plotted the plan to prevent her lover marrying another woman.

It was on Thursday afternoon that two-days-old baby of Aswathi, a native of Vandiperiyar, was stolen by Neethu from the maternity ward at the Government MCH, Kottayam. Neethu, who approached Aswathy pretending to be a nurse, took away the baby to conduct a yellow test.

The mother came to know about the missing baby only when the baby was not returned even after 30 minutes. With the timely intervention of the police, the baby was recovered from a hotel near the hospital
and arrested the accused within a couple of hours.

According to police, Neethu, whose husband is working abroad, took a room in a hotel near the hospital on January 4 along with her eight-year-old son and planned her plot to kidnap a baby.  The motive behind the kidnap was to make her lover believe that it was her own baby.

Neethu, who is running an event management company in Ernakulam had developed a relationship with Ebarahim Badusha, a native of Kalamassery.  Knowing that Badusha was planning to marry another woman, Neethu told him in February that she was pregnant.

When her pregnancy accidently got aborted later, she decided to steal a baby and convince Badusha and his relatives that she gave birth to a baby. "After stealing the baby from the hospital, Neethu returned to the hotel and sent a photo of the baby to Badusha. She also spoke to Badusha's relatives through a video call informing them about her delivery and new-born baby," said Kottayam DPC Shilpa.

Shilpa said that Neethu alone planned the kidnap plot and no other persons were involved in the crime. At the same time, police also arrested Badusha who reportedly deceived Neethu offering fake marriage promises and collected huge amounts of money from her.

"There are two separate cases. In the kidnapping incident, Neethu is the lone accused. On the basis of Neethu’s statement, a separate case was registered against Badusha for deception," Shilpa said. Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George ordered an inquiry into the kidnap incident at the Government MCH.

Joint Director at the Directorate of Medical Education will lead the inquiry. The minister also directed the hospitals to initiate stringent steps to ensure that such incidents don't happen in future.
 

