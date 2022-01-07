STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Seven students injured in stray dog attack

Seven students of Perambra Higher Secondary School were attacked by stray dogs inside the campus on Thursday. 

Published: 07th January 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Seven students of Perambra Higher Secondary School were attacked by stray dogs inside the campus on Thursday. Two of them were rushed to the Medical College Hospital here due to the severity of the injuries sustained. The remaining five students were taken to Perambra taluk hospital.

School authorities said that the incident occurred around 10am at the Upper Primary block of the school. One student suffered the dog bite outside the campus while the other six students were attacked on the campus. Headmaster Baby Sailesh said, “We have already raised the issue of stray dog menace on our campus with panchayat officials, but no action has been taken yet.” 

“After the schools reopened, the number of stray dogs on the campus has increased and students have also expressed their fears on entering the campus. It was an unfortunate incident that occurred on the campus on Thursday. Parents have made it clear that they will not send their wards to school unless the issue is resolved. The growing menace of stray dogs on campus poses a major threat to life and security of students,” he added.

Local people said that the authorities concerned have not initiated steps to tackle the menace. Pack of strays are a familiar sight on the premises of Perambra market, bus stand and other places where there is open dumping of waste. Some months ago, a 50-year-old woman was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, which left her with serious injuries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs Kozhikode
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp