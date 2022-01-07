Kozhikode: Seven students injured in stray dog attack

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Seven students of Perambra Higher Secondary School were attacked by stray dogs inside the campus on Thursday. Two of them were rushed to the Medical College Hospital here due to the severity of the injuries sustained. The remaining five students were taken to Perambra taluk hospital.

School authorities said that the incident occurred around 10am at the Upper Primary block of the school. One student suffered the dog bite outside the campus while the other six students were attacked on the campus. Headmaster Baby Sailesh said, “We have already raised the issue of stray dog menace on our campus with panchayat officials, but no action has been taken yet.”

“After the schools reopened, the number of stray dogs on the campus has increased and students have also expressed their fears on entering the campus. It was an unfortunate incident that occurred on the campus on Thursday. Parents have made it clear that they will not send their wards to school unless the issue is resolved. The growing menace of stray dogs on campus poses a major threat to life and security of students,” he added.

Local people said that the authorities concerned have not initiated steps to tackle the menace. Pack of strays are a familiar sight on the premises of Perambra market, bus stand and other places where there is open dumping of waste. Some months ago, a 50-year-old woman was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, which left her with serious injuries.