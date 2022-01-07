Low-flying Navy helicopter creates panic among people in Ettumanoor

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A routine training session of an Indian Navy helicopter created panic among local residents in Ettumanoor on Wednesday. The chopper flew low and remained stationary at Vallikkad near Ettumanoor, causing damage to a painting workshop in the area.

The incident took place around 11.30am on Wednesday when a Sea King Charlie helicopter hovered over the area as part of a training and familiarisation sortie. According to local residents, as the helicopter came low and remained stationary, the strong wind generated by the rotor blades blew off the temporary roof of the painting workshop owned by M D Kunjumon. As per reports, Kunjumon, who is a cancer patient, suffered a loss of around Rs 25,000.

Moreover, the local people feared the chopper was going to crash-land and they rushed away from the spot. Local residents alleged that the same chopper was earlier spotted flying low in another area in the same ward. A defence spokesperson said the chopper, which was generally deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, was on its standard low-flying mode.

The incident was immediately reported to the Kanakkary village office as well as to the Kuravilangad police. The police, who had been initially caught unawares of the incident, later confirmed that it was a naval chopper.

