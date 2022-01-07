STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Low-flying Navy helicopter creates panic among people in Ettumanoor

The incident took place around 11.30am on Wednesday when a Sea King Charley helicopter hovered over the area as part of a training and familiarisation sortie. 

Published: 07th January 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

50 armed Rudra helicopters have already been inducted and 10 more will join the force by 2020. | (File | AFP)

Representational Image. | (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A routine training session of an Indian Navy helicopter created panic among local residents in Ettumanoor on Wednesday. The chopper flew low and remained stationary at Vallikkad near Ettumanoor, causing damage to a painting workshop in the area.

The incident took place around 11.30am on Wednesday when a Sea King Charlie helicopter hovered over the area as part of a training and familiarisation sortie.  According to local residents, as the helicopter came low and remained stationary, the strong wind generated by the rotor blades blew off the temporary roof of the painting workshop owned by M D Kunjumon. As per reports, Kunjumon, who is a cancer patient, suffered a loss of around Rs 25,000.

Moreover, the local people feared the chopper was going to crash-land and they rushed away from the spot. Local residents alleged that the same chopper was earlier spotted flying low in another area in the same ward. A defence spokesperson said the chopper, which was generally deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, was on its standard low-flying mode.

The incident was immediately reported to the Kanakkary village office as well as to the Kuravilangad police. The police, who had been initially caught unawares of the incident, later confirmed that it was a naval chopper.

A defence spokesperson said the chopper was on its standard low-flying mode

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy helicopter
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp