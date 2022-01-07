STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP leaders deny rift in party's Kerala unit, back PC Chacko

There were reports that a section of party functionaries was upset with the style of functioning of Chacko, a former Congress MP who joined NCP before the 2021 assembly polls.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko

PC Chacko (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NCP state leadership on Thursday denied any rift in the party. “Such news is malicious and aims to tarnish the party’s image,” NCP state president P C Chacko told reporters after the meeting of the party’s state office-bearers here. The meeting also passed a resolution unanimously backing Chacko. 

However, at the meeting, a majority of the leaders extended support to Chacko. The meeting also decided to ensure the party’s full support to the LDF government’s SilverLine project and hold explanatory meetings in all the districts in its favour. 

“The project will be considered as the biggest development initiative of Kerala in future,” said Chacko. 
NCP national executive committee member and forest minister A K Saseendran, parliamentary party leader and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas and others attended the meeting.

NCP PC Chacko
