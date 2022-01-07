Synod of Syro-Malabar Church begins amid tension

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 30th major archiepiscopal Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church will begin at Mt St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Friday. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Church, will lead the Synod in which 57 bishops, including those retired and from abroad, will take part.

The nine-day Synod will end on January 15. Meanwhile, the Syrian Catholic Liturgical Forum, a body of priests from various dioceses of the Church, has urged the Synod to revisit its decision to implement the new format of the Holy Mass in the churches and parishes.

“In Thrissur, Irinjalakuda, Thamarassery, Palakkad and Mananthavady dioceses the new Holy Mass was implemented forcibly despite the protests of the diocesan priests. There should be an arrangement by the Synod considering the emotions of the faithful and priests who have been following the old format of the Holy Mass for decades,” said Fr Rajan Punnackal, secretary of Syrian Catholic Liturgical Forum.

However, the latest editorial of Sathyadeepam, the weekly published by Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, expressed hope the Synod will resolve issues within the Church and dioceses.

According to church authorities, the Synod will discuss on relevant topics of the church and societal issues.